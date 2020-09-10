Drink-driver who made early-morning stop at McDonald’s is banned for 24 months

A hungry driver who made a drunken, early-morning pit-stop to McDonald’s has been banned from the road.

Zac Ovenstone, of Wellgrove Street, Dundee, breached his curfew by driving to the eatery at Camperdown Leisure Park at 4am on August 15.

Ovenstone refused to provide breath samples to police, who he claimed “treated him like crap”.

Concerned McDonald’s staff contacted police after Ovenstone slurred his words when placing an order.

Prosecutor Sue Ruta previously told the court: “Staff formed the opinion given his presentation, slurring his words and the manner of his driving, that he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Police were contacted and attended.

“The vehicle was in the Premier Inn car park, and given his presentation and the smell of alcohol, they were under the impression that he was under the influence.”

Ovenstone, 27, was taken to police headquarters just before 6am where he refused to provide two specimens of breath.

He stated: “If you hadn’t treated me like crap, I wouldn’t be so disrespectful.”

Ovenstone pleaded guilty to breaching his curfew by being out with his home after 7pm and before 7am and refusing to provide the specimens of breath.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith previously said Ovenstone had been drinking throughout the evening and into the early hours before becoming “hungry” and getting behind the wheel.

During his return to the dock following the preparation of reports, Ovenstone was banned from driving for 24 months.

He was admonished on the charge of breaching his curfew.