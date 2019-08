A man has been fined and banned after being caught more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Stewart Gellatly, 63, of St Fillan’s Road, tested 89 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being stopped on the street where he lives on July 14.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Gellatly had been struggling to come to terms with the death of his son from a drug overdose.

He was fined £600 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.