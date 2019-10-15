Drink-driver flipped car over four times, injuring friend, Dundee court hears

A drink-driver flipped his car over four times, causing injury to his friend.

Daniel Mobeck admitted crashing his silver Audi on the A91 Dairsie to Cupar road after drinking with pals in St Andrews on June 17.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that one of Mobeck’s friends suffered a broken arm in the horror crash.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said previously: “Around 2am, he was driving through Dairsie towards Cupar when he lost control of the vehicle. It skidded on the pavement and flipped over four times before landing on its wheels 100 metres into a field.”

Mobeck, of Balmullo, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink or drugs, as well as driving dangerously, at excessive speeds, losing control of his vehicle, causing the car to leave the carriageway and injuring his passenger.

The 25-year-old returned to the dock to be sentenced following the preparation of social work reports.

Solicitor Ian Myles said: “He recognises that he’s a very lucky man and that someone, or he, could have been seriously injured.

“He is very remorseful and I believe there is a robust alternative to custody.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio disqualified Mobeck from driving for 24 months along with a programme requirement to attend the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

Mobeck was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.