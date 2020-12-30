Drink-driver who fled from A90 smash scene is jailed for 21 months

A drink-driver who fled the scene after causing a horror smash which left a woman permanently disfigured has been jailed.

Andrew Gentleman, 52 – who was four times over the alcohol limit when breath-tested three hours after the smash on the A90 – was sent to prison for 21 months.

He was also banned from driving for four and a half years.

Gentleman pulled out in his Citroen Berlingo van from a central reservation near Forfar last July, straight into the path of a Ford Fiesta driven by Chloe Louden, then 19.

Miss Louden’s mum Louise, then 38, suffered serious injuries to her spine and pelvis that left her permanently disfigured.

Two children, aged five and three, were in the back seat but did not suffer any injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that tyre fitter Gentleman fled the scene and left his bashed-up van near a caravan park.

He was later found to be over four times the drink-drive limit – three hours after the crash.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said previously: “All occupants of the Fiesta were taken to Ninewells.”

Gentleman was also taken to Ninewells but had no serious injuries.

He told a doctor he had been drinking.

Chloe suffered bruising on her left arm as well as a 1.5inch cut across her right knee and a sore right ankle.

Her mother had a fractured pelvis, spine and sternum and a five-centimetre wound to her abdomen. She was in hospital for 12 days and had two operations.

In May, she said she had disfigurement and scarring to her hip, restricted movement in her wrist and hand and a lot of back pain.

Gentleman, of Haugh Street, Bainsford, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to driving with 92 mics of alcohol in his breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on July 27 2019 on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, at the junction with the A932 Forfar road.

He also caused serious injury to Louise Louden through dangerous driving, resulting in her permanent impairment as well as causing injury to Chloe Louden.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Gentleman for 21 months as well as imposing a supervised release order for 10 months.

Gentleman was also disqualified from driving for four years and six months.

