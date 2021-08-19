Drink-driver admits causing deaths of Fife teenagers Ethan King and Connor Aird

A Fife drink-driver caused the deaths of two teenage friends in a crash after he lost control of his car when he drove off from a party.

Logan Russell was 17 when his Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a tree, leaving three passengers in the vehicle unconscious.

Russell managed to get out of the car and told witnesses: “Help my friends. Can you get them out the car? It’s all my fault.”

The High Court in Edinburgh heard paramedics pronounced talented 17-year-old footballer Ethan King dead at the scene.

Fellow player Connor Aird, also 17, died later in hospital.

The third passenger, Daniel Stevens, sustained serious injuries.

A judge told Russell, now aged 20, a custodial sentence was “very much at the forefront of my mind”.

Roofer Russell had faced a charge of causing the deaths by dangerous driving on the A915 Standing Stane road at Windygates, Fife, on November 11 2018.

He pled guilty to an amended charge of causing the deaths by careless driving, while over the drink-drive limit.

Teenagers were driving away from party

The court heard Russell, of Valley Gardens, Leslie, had held a full driving licence for just 55 days when the fatal collision occurred.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan said on the evening of November 10, into the early hours of the next day, a girl had held a party in the garden of her home in Windygates.

The prosecutor said: “Various people were at the party including the accused, Connor Aird, Ethan King and Daniel Stevens.

“The accused was seen by various guests to be drinking alcohol throughout the course of the evening, as were the other guests.”

She said at about 8.15pm the girl’s father got up and noticed there were four youths still in the garden and went out and told them it was time to leave.

Ms McQuillan said: “Daniel Stevens was asleep and did not wake up so the others carried him out of the garden.”

Russell drove off with the three passengers in the direction of Kirkcaldy.

Witnesses tell of fatal collision

The advocate depute said the road surface on the A915 was wet but visibility was good and traffic was light.

The collision occurred at about 8.35pm, with two other vehicles travelling behind Russell’s Corsa.

She said: “The witnesses described the car drifting gradually to the right, crossing the centre line into the opposing carriageway.

“No one saw the brake lights illuminate.

“The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a wooden post and fence, entered a field and collided with a tree.

“It then came to rest.”

Witnesses saw smoke and stopped nearby and contacted emergency services.

Desperate fight to save casualties

Russell became hysterical after making his plea for help for his friends.

The advocate depute said that the witnesses tried to assist the three passengers, who were unconscious, and police and paramedics arrived.

Mr King died after sustaining significant head trauma.

Mr Aird and Mr Stevens were airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Mr Aird remained unconscious and despite the efforts of medical staff his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on November 16, 2018, six days after the crash.

He died as a result of head and chest injuries.

Mr Stevens sustained a broken leg and ribs and a fractured collar bone.

He was treated in hospital and discharged after a week.

Ms McQuillan said: “Daniel Stevens remembers nothing of the collision or the party.”

Accused told to prepare for prison

Russell was breathalysed and gave a positive test – 118 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit in Scotland is 50 milligrams.

He was taken to hospital in Dundee after complaining of a sore shoulder.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court: “This is clearly an absolute tragedy.”

Mr Paterson said as Russell was a first offender and under 21, a background report would be required before sentencing.

He told the judge, Lord Boyd of Duncansby: “He is aware Your Lordship will, of course, be considering the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

The judge adjourned the case for sentencing next month and agreed to continue bail but warned that a jail sentence was very much at the forefront of his mind.

Community pulls together after tragedy

In a statement issued by his family, Ethan was described as “one in a million who will be missed by all”.

His mother later won an award for her work mentoring young people despite the tragedy and his father urged people to take care on the notorious stretch of road on which his son died.

Crash survivor Mr Stevens said: “Those boys were family, more than friends, and they meant everything to me.

“I’ve not a bad thing to say about them and they were both one of a kind. I really hope what I do now makes them proud.”

A charity football match was played in honour of Connor and Ethan at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy.

Hundreds of fans turned out to pay tribute to the pair, who had played for Glenrothes Athletic and Kirkcaldy Eagles, and raise money for the families and charity.