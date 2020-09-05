Drink-drive Perthshire woman, 38, fled home after row

A dental nurse has been banned from driving after she reported herself to police in the wake of a drunken late night brawl with her husband.

Lindsay O’Brien, 38, claimed she had to flee from her home in the early hours after being assaulted by dental business owner Vince O’Brien.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that O’Brien was nearly three times over the limit when she drove on to the dual carriageway and pulled into a lay-by.

Fiscal depute Tina Dickie told the court: “The accused and her husband were at home watching a film and drinking alcohol.

“At some point in the evening the couple had an argument and the accused gathered some belongings and left. It was just before 3am.

“The accused contacted police and stated she was in a lay-by on the A90. She said she was in her car and had an argument with her husband and had to leave.

“They traced the accused within her car. She complied with a breath test which she failed and was arrested. She was taken to the police station in Dundee.”

O’Brien told police: “The only reason I did it was to get away from my husband who was trying to assault me.” The court was shown photographs of bruising on her arms.

O’Brien, of Viewfield Place, Perth, admitted drink-driving on the A90 Perth to Dundee road near Glencarse on April 5. The Crown accepted her not guilty plea to a charge of attacking her husband by kneeing, biting and scratching him on Abbey Lane, Errol.

Solicitor Rosemary Scott said: “Her phone had been pinging as she had been sending messages during the course of the film and had then fallen asleep.

“When she woke up her husband was going through her messages on the phone and that led to an argument. She was frightened for her safety.

“She herself called the police. With hindsight there is a neighbour next door she could have gone to but she was concerned her husband would follow her.

“She explained to the police she had been drinking and was aware she was over the limit. This has had catastrophic consequences for her.”

Sheriff Pino di Emidio banned O’Brien from driving for 12 months and fined her £400.