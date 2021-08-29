Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Dreaming of the perfect smile? Expert’s surprising advice on foods to avoid for whiter teeth

By Saskia Harper
August 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
The average person spends 115 days of their life laughing. But feeling self-conscious about your smile can lead to low self-esteem and poor body image.

According to Google trends, searches for ‘natural teeth whitening’ have increased 180% in the past 90 days.

Many of our favourite summer foods can harm our teeth-whitening efforts, causing them to appear yellow while also damaging them internally.

1. Citrus fruit

They’re great for getting a dose of vitamin C and other antioxidants, but citrus fruits can also cause damage to your teeth.

The acid in fruits like grapefruit, lemon, orange and lime contributes to the erosion of tooth enamel, exposing the yellow surface below.

However, there are other fruits you can eat to get your daily dose of vitamin C, including strawberries, guavas and papayas.

2. Tea and coffee

An estimated 100 million cups of tea are consumed in Britain every day, with 84% of the population drinking at least one cup.

However, both contain tannins, which stain your teeth.

There’s some good news for latte lovers though, because adding milk to your tea and coffee is thought to reduce this effect.

Your daily coffee or tea could be staining your teeth.

You can help your teeth remain whiter by finishing your cup in fewer, larger mouthfuls.

Afterwards, wait 30 minutes and then brush your teeth, as this can prevent the stains from setting in.

3. Beetroot

While fresh beetroot offers many health benefits, it can harm the appearance of teeth.

Pickled beetroot has an even greater impact because the highly acidic vinegar can erode the surface of your teeth, making them more vulnerable to beetroot stains.

When eating beetroot, try to brush your teeth between 30 and 60 minutes afterwards.

4. Dark fizzy drinks

Fizzy drinks often contain citric acid, which can damage tooth enamel.

The extremely high volume of sugar in classic fizzy drinks is also a threat to your teeth as it weakens them and contributes to decay.

Even diet fizzy drinks still include acids and artificial colouring which cause tooth discolouration.

Drinking dark fizzy drinks with a straw can reduce staining.

Drinks like Coca-Cola and Pepsi contain ingredients to give them their dark colours, but they also have the same effect on your teeth.

Drinking it with a straw might reduce the impact, but won’t completely prevent staining.

5. Salad dressing

Vinegars such as balsamic and apple cider vinegar are ingredients in many common salad dressings.

However, acidic vinegar doesn’t just make dressings taste tangy, it can also erode enamel and make your teeth vulnerable to staining.

Mixing some herbs and spices into olive oil, or using mashed avocado as a base for a dressing, can be a great alternative and won’t turn your teeth yellow.

6. Curries

Our favourite curry dishes often contain curcumin, which has a naturally bright yellow colour and causes staining.

Many of us know how badly curry can stain tablecloths and clothes, and it does the same to teeth.

Many curries contain curcumin which can cause teeth to turn yellow.

Brushing your teeth shortly after your meal can reduce how much of the yellow chemical sinks into your teeth.

Protecting your teeth

Laura Baker-Fawcus RDN, practice manager at Forge House Dental explains how to keep your teeth from appearing dull over time and stain free:

“Brushing with an electric toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste which contains teeth whitening properties regularly, accompanied with interdental cleaning daily will help to prevent teeth stains.

“Eating anything sugary or acidic as part of a meal and not snacking in between meals can cause the teeth to endure more acid attacks.

“If you are going to have a pudding or fruit, make it straight after the meal as this will mean one acid attack per meal. This helps the teeth to recover between meals.”