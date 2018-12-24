Dreaming of a white Christmas? It’s snow go this year, sadly

Hopes of a white Christmas have been dashed after the Met Office told Dundonians to expect a mild festive period this year.

The last time the city had snow on Christmas Day was back in 2010 and it’s unlikely the long wait will end tomorrow.

Forecasters are predicting a cold Christmas Eve night before temperatures warm up for the big day.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “There is going to be a lot of cold air going around on Christmas Eve night.

“It is going to feel cold because of the windchill at 2-3C so it won’t feel above freezing at times.

“It is certainly not looking like a white Christmas for Dundee this year.

“There will be a cold start to the day with a bit of frost around in the morning.

“But the rest of Christmas Day is going to be warmer at 6-7C and it could be a day with long grey spells.

“There will be warmer air pushing through during the day. But it is generally looking like being a grey day this year unfortunately.”

Shoppers have been forced to battle the elements in the build-up to Christmas this year.

There has been plenty of rain and hail over the last few weeks but Ms Maxey reckons Boxing Day bargain hunters can head out without worrying about getting wet or being battered by the wind.

She added: “From Christmas Day into Boxing Day, temperatures will be down to 5C overnight but that is still pretty mild.

“It’s going to be a cloudy day and it will feel quite warm with temperatures of about 8-9C.

“We are unlikely to see any frost on Boxing Day but there will be more cloud around.

“There will not be much of a break in the cloud during the day.”