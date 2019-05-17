Dream comes true as Tayside woman makes the Scottish World Cup squad

Lana Clelland is “living the dream” after being selected for the Scottish Women’s World Cup Finals squad.

The Fiorentina forward, from Tibbermore near Perth, started her football journey playing in the school team at Methven primary and now it has reached the pinnacle of the biggest tournament open to female footballers.

Speaking to the Tele from her home in Italy just after the squad was announced, Clelland said: “This is what I have dreamed about since I was a wee girl.”

Lana recovered from injury to play in Fiorentina’s last few games and she has been working out every day since the Italian season ended in the hope of being called up to the squad.

Lana, who went to Letham girls in Perth aged 12 before making the steps to where she is now, will join up with the rest of the squad a week on Friday to begin their final preparations for the finals in France which get under way on June 7.

She added: “I’ve been working hard and that will continue.

“The Fiorentina staff have really helped me get back to full fitness and I am grateful to them.

“They are delighted for me and I hope me reaching this level will inspire girls stepping out on the football ladder.

“There are youngsters in Tayside who are starting out just as I did playing for a local team. Hopefully, they will continue to do well.

“And I am indebted to the late Ken Drummond who encouraged me so much at Letham.”

Squad – Keepers – Lee Alexander, Jenna Fife, Shannon Lynn; defenders – Chloe Arthur, Jennifer Beattie, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Sophie Howard, Hayley Lauder, Joelle Murray, Kirsty Smith; midfielders – Lizzie Arnot, Leanne Crichton, Kim Little, Jo Love, Christie Murray, Caroline Weir; forwards – Fiona Brown, Lana Clelland, Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Lisa Evans, Jane Ross.