Dream come true for schoolgirl Lily as she is chosen to turn on Perth Christmas lights

Inspirational schoolgirl Lily Douglas has had her “dream come true” after being invited to help turn on the Perth Christmas lights.

A public campaign was launched to have the 11-year-old, who has been battling an aggressive form of bone cancer for three years, help switch on the festive lights.

Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy has invited the young dance champion to join him on the festive parade and on stage on November 16.

Lily’s mother Jane said: “We’re just blown away. It’s so nice. Lily is so excited. She’s going on the sledge with the provost. Last year we walked behind it with the dance group and she said she wished she was on it, and now this year her dream has come true. It’s started Christmas early.”

Jane hopes Lily’s big moment will open the door for other children and people in the community to be given the opportunity in the future.

She has also organised for local charities to be given the chance to fundraise on the night.

She said: “I don’t just want to make this all about Lily going on the stage because there’s a lot of kids going through things. Hopefully we can get some money for these charities.

“They step in and really help. You have no idea how valuable they are and they do it quietly.”

Lily will appear on the main stage on Tay Street alongside Mr Melloy for the 6.15pm switch-on.

Atomic Kitten are the headline act for the Fair City festivities, alongside Dario G and singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt.