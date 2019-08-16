Drawings will be displayed on Dundee pub’s walls for regulars to raise a glass

An amateur artist has delighted regulars at a community club after immortalising them in colourful portraits.

John Ogilvie, 65, has drawn close to 100 portraits of the punters at the Douglas Sports and Recreation Club since he started last year.

He said: “It started just over a year ago and I initially did a caricature of one of the regulars who comes here.

“She was a bit offended by it though because I drew her with only one tooth and we eventually had to take it down.”

John has since turned his hand to more serious portraits and there is now an entire wall at the club dedicated to his work.

He said: “If people ask for their picture to be drawn I will happily do it.

“They have to ask though because I don’t want to offend anyone by doing without their permission.”

The retired construction worker admits the pictures can take several hours to create, depending on the subject he is drawing.

He said: “If I am painting someone who is bald then it will probably only take me around 15 minutes to complete.

“But if it is something a bit more detailed, especially if they have longer hair, then it will take me more time to do.”

He added: “I have done pictures which have taken me up to five hours to complete.”

The artwork also offers the regulars a chance to reflect on times gone by.

John said: “We have a bit on the wall that is dedicated to the regulars who have sadly passed away. It’s nice to have a bit where people can come and remember them when they were here.”

John is also optimistic that his hard work will be preserved after the club has had its makeover.

He said: “There has been talk of getting the pictures framed.

“I hope that they will be kept up after the refurbishment has been completed because people seem to like them.”

The budding artist admits his drawing technique has improved the more he has worked on his portraits.

He said: “The ones I am doing now are a lot better than when I first started.

“If you were to compare them you would definitely notice the difference.”

Drawing his friends at the club has also given him the confidence to experiment with different artistic techniques.

John said: “The pictures here are mostly drawn in pencil. But I have done work at home using acrylic paints.”

The grandfather of eight also praised the club for allowing him to display his artwork. John said: “I have lived in Douglas for eight years now and I have been coming here since I first moved.

“Everyone is great and we never get any trouble. It really is like a small community here.”

Some of those who have been immortalised by John’s work heaped praise on his artistic talents.

Debbie Dunn, who works as a barmaid at the club, said: “It’s the first thing people notice when they walk in here.

“We have tried to place them on the wall so that they are near where everyone usually sits.”

Debbie hopes the work will remain at the club long into the future.

She said: “They are planning on taking them down soon because they are doing the place up.

“We are hoping we can get a Perspex screen to cover the pictures when we have everything completed though.”