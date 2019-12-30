Draw was a fair result from a ‘typical derby’ says Dundee United boss Robbie

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists he is happy to have taken a point from Friday’s derby and believes a draw was a fair result.

United played out a 1-1 divide with city rivals Dundee at Tannadice as Graham Dorrans’ second-half strike cancelled out Nicky Clark’s opener for the Terrors.

The result ended the Tangerines’ perfect derby record this season but did see them extend their unbeaten run to 10 games and lead at the top of the Championship to 14 points.

Asked if he felt it was a fair result, Robbie said: “I think so. I thought it was your typical derby, not a lot of football was getting played.

“We had to change the ball at half-time because it was badly bruised with everyone kicking it everywhere.

“If there was any quality then both teams were opening each other up.

“Dundee probably had a little more possession in the second half because we’re sitting in a position where a draw is a decent point for us at this stage of the season.

“They’re desperate to get the win so they’re pushing forward because of the situation in the league.

“I’m happy with the workrate of the team. I thought they worked extremely hard and the fans were brilliant again for us.

“It’s another step forward and a point on the board.”

Boss Robbie was pleased to see Clark get on the scoresheet once more and hopes he can shake off the calf problem which cut short his night after 77 minutes for this Saturday’s trip to Queen of the South.

Robbie added: “He’s alright, it’s just his calf was tight so we just felt we had to get him off.”