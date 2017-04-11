If you draw a square on the ground will a cat magically appear?

One woman’s tweet about her mother’s cat has sparked a flurry of experiments.

Twitter user Danielle Matheson shared a text from her mother, explaining that ‘Pinterest says if you put a square on the floor the cat will get in it.’

Not only this, but she tried it and by the looks of the photos, it worked.

Nobody has had a more productive day than my mother pic.twitter.com/LK6KX9KM1x — Danielle Matheson (@prograpslady) April 10, 2017

If you think it was just a fluke, more social media users shared their pictures of their own experiment as evidence.

But it turns out not all of these kitties are up for playing games.

@prograpslady My cat thinks outside the box pic.twitter.com/dlKElOD232 — titty boi (@radtitty) April 11, 2017

Maybe it will work better as another shape?

@prograpslady can confirm. cats find enclosed shapes on the ground irresistible. pic.twitter.com/mjvqzA4D2R — krhainos (@krhainos) April 10, 2017