If you draw a square on the ground will a cat magically appear?

By Press Association,

One woman’s tweet about her mother’s cat has sparked a flurry of experiments.

Twitter user Danielle Matheson shared a text from her mother, explaining that ‘Pinterest says if you put a square on the floor the cat will get in it.’

Not only this, but she tried it and by the looks of the photos, it worked.

If you think it was just a fluke, more social media users shared their pictures of their own experiment as evidence.

 

But it turns out not all of these kitties are up for playing games.

Maybe it will work better as another shape?

Cat behavioural expert Lucy Hoile said the phenomenon wasn’t something she recognised, but that she thinks cats seek out small spaces like boxes to “feel safe”. It looks like this cat agrees.

