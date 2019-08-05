Dramatic rescue by Tayside police as distressed man on bridge halts traffic

Perth city centre was the scene of a dramatic rescue early on Saturday evening.

All three emergency services were called to attend to a distressed man who was on Perth bridge which spans the River Tay in the centre of the city between Charlotte Street and the Bridgend area.

The bridge was sealed off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for around an hour before the man was led to safety at around 7.09pm.

Tailbacks formed along Tay Street and Charlotte Street and a large crowd of onlookers watched the drama unfold.

The fire service personnel included an emergency vehicle sent from Dundee and a raft.

It was about to be launched when the drama ended. Most of the emergency services were gathered opposite the Royal George Hotel with negotiators positioned as close to the man as they could safely get.

The bridge has been the location for a number of such incidents, at least one ending tragically several years ago when a woman died after being seen to fall from the bridge.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Thankfully, the individual is now safe and well.”