Dramatic rescue as stowaway kitten gets stuck in four separate cars and travels 10 miles to Perth

A calamitous kitten has been rescued after stowing away under four different car bonnets and then getting stuck almost 10 miles from home.

Neighbours had to rally together earlier this week after they discovered the kitten stuck inside a car engine on Friar Street in Perth.

The cat, which the rescuers affectionately named “Bonnet”, then led them on a 12-hour chase between different cars before the Scottish SPCA was called the rescue the cat.

Katie McCandless-Thomas, one of the rescuers, said: “Husband and wife Craig and Mandy had heard the kitten meowing for quite some time, and eventually after going outside to search for it they found it was coming from a car engine.

“We didn’t know who the car belonged to so it was like trying to find a needle in a haystack to find the car owner.

“I put up a post on Facebook and the owner of the car Adam was traced and he came down to pop the bonnet, but the wee cat was so scared and very, very feisty so it ran straight into another car and into its engine.

“Adam sat out until 4am with the cat and then when Mandy took over, the cat ran out and back into Adam’s car engine.

“She sat out all night and when Adam came back down in the morning to pop the bonnet again there were six or seven of us surrounding the car with blankets.

“I don’t know how the cat did it, but it manages to run past us again and into another car – we were in disbelief.”

However, the group of early-morning rescuers discovered the kitten had actually stowed away in a car and had accidentally travelled almost 10 miles from its feral mother.

Katie continued: “We ended up speaking to another neighbour who said her mum in Glenfarg had been feeding a feral white cat who had just had kittens.

“So we have discovered this cat, which is maybe only about eight weeks old, has jumped into this woman’s car in Glenfarg and she has come to visit her daughter in Friar Street and parked next to Adam’s car, and that’s how the kitten ended up here.

“We ended up calling the SSPCA and when we found the third car owner we had the car surrounded with blankets.

“The SSPCA officer was amazing, he had such quick reflexes, he was so calm and quick.

“They have now taken Bonnet the kitten into their care.”

The SSPCA suspects the kitten may be feral and has now taken it to a welfare centre.