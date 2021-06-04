Dramatic pictures after limo catches fire in Fife hotel car park

Firefighters were called to a Fife hotel car park on Friday after a limo caught fire.

The vehicle burst into flames behind the City Hotel just off Bridge Street in Dunfermline on Friday afternoon.

Locals suggested it could have been wedding guests arriving at the hotel, with a second limo arriving shortly after the fire started.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised one appliance to the scene but reported that the fire had been safely entinguished.

999 calls were made to the fire service at around 1.57pm on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

They confirmed the fire had successfully extinguished.

Pictures from the scene shared by Fife Jammer Locations show flames coming from the front of the lengthy vehicle, with several people gathered around it.

An eyewitness said someone on the scene had appeared to dampen the flames before firefighters had arrived.

It comes after another vehicle fire in Culross near Dunfermline earlier this week.

A school bus travelling to Dunfermline High School burst into flames during the morning school run on Wednesday, June 2.

Fife Council said 15 pupils had been on board but were evacuated safely with no injuries reported as a result of the fire.