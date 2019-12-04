Drama for everyone in Dundee Rep’s spring season

Dundee Rep have announced their Spring 2020 season, with performances ranging from a Brazilian-style ceilidh to an adaptation of a Julia Donaldson book.

The season will kick off with Wasteland, a drama about the lives of working class Scots after the closure of a coal mine. The play will be performed at the rep on Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1.

Other highlights of the season include Smile, a performance based on the life of football legend Jim McLean from Only an Excuse? writer Phil Differ, a stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s hit children’s book Zog and the Metamorphosis, a play about a man slowly turning into a bug.

The legendary Scottish play the Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil, will also be performed at the theatre, along with Shakespeare’s comedy Measure for Measure.

Audience members will also get the chance to dance along with the pros at Looping: Scotland Overdub, a ceilidh inspired by Brazilian street festivals.

Girls’ Night Oot also promises a good time, boasting a “smash hit retro soundtrack” with classic songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The rep’s spring season will wrap up with Circle Mirror Transformation, a drama about five amateur actors set in small-town Vermont.

Tickets for all plays are available online or from the Dundee Rep Theatre’s box office.