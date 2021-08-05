Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis provides boost to Dundee events firm

By Rob McLaren
August 5, 2021, 11:01 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 11:05 am
Dundee entrepreneur Gary Langlands and Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis.
A Dundee businessman has credited Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis for a surge in orders.

Gary Langlands runs Vision Sound & Light, which provides sound, staging, lighting and video services for events.

Inevitably the business has been hard hit as the events industry has been among the most impacted by Covid-19.

With restrictions easing, Gary has been working hard to raise the company’s profile again.

He caught the eye of multimillionaire Theo when he applied for his Small Business Sunday competition.

Theo Paphitis.

Six winners gain a retweet from the high profile businessman to almost half a million Twitter followers.

As a result the city business has seen a rise in orders, enquiries and followers.

‘Theo recognised our hard work’

Gary says: “Because of the pandemic and gatherings restrictions, much of our business has ground to a halt.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile to get the business moving again.

“Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Gary Langlands, owner of Vision Sound & Light in Dundee has thanked Theo Paphitis.

Theo Paphitis made most of his fortune in the retail sector, selling a stake in lingerie firm La Senza for around £100 million.

He is the owner of stationery chain Ryman and a former chairman of Millwall Football Club.

He was a dragon on the hit BBC series for nine years until 2012.

But he made a surprise appearance on the Den this year to stand in for Peter Jones when he was self-isolating.

Theo’s hopes for Dundee firm

Theo started his Small Business Sunday initiative in 2010 and has since highlighted more than 3,000 firms.

He says: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Vision Sound and Light every success.”