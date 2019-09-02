Drag queen Courtney Act to be one of the main attractions at Dundee Pride

International drag queen Courtney Act is heading to Dundee over Pride weekend for what looks set to be an unforgettable performance.

Act, real name Shane Jenek, made her name on talent show Australian Idol, before finishing runner-up in season six of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

She later went on to win the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother last year.

But this will be her first visit to Dundee, when she takes to the stage at Church on Ward Road on Saturday September 21.

She said: “I love coming to Scotland. The audiences here are always super-engaged and ready to have a good time.

“Drag has always been outside of the status quo. As queer people we’ve tried to assimilate and to fit in for most of our lives.

“I think you can argue Pride is more important in smaller cities like Dundee compared to larger places.

“People here may not have had a chance to attend a large Pride before.

“For a young person, it is so exciting to see a Pride event taking place in their town.

“Pride reduces isolation within the LGBTQ+ community and helps change attitudes of non-queer people.”

Act’s visit to the city will be part of a whistle-stop tour, during which she will also perform in London.

And she says there’s a reason drag has become more popular than ever before.

She said: “We’re going to wear what we want, do what we want and we won’t be defined by what others think we should be.

“I think people really connect with the rebellious side of it.”

Act’s performance is just one of many over Pride weekend, with thousands expected to descend on Slessor Gardens and the city centre.

Tickets for Courtney Act’s performance are available on the Church Dundee Facebook page.