TELE TAKEOVER: Scientist speaks to Dundee primary pupils about climate change

An environmental scientist spoke about climate change to children at St Fergus Primary School.

Dr Rebecca Wade, who works at Abertay University, told pupils about Dundee’s impact on climate change.

Dr Wade said Ardler has become famous because it has SuDS – sustainable drainage systems.

That is the stream of water that gathers in the grass ditch at Turnberry Avenue after it’s been raining a lot.

She said it’s called a swale, but we call it the River Tay. Dr Wade has brought people from lots of countries to see the SuDS and been all over the world for research.

When she was in Spain she did some research on H2O, also known as water.

Dr Wade also spoke about CO2, which is carbon dioxide, and told the children that is what is causing climate change and global warming.

She is going to Antarctica in November with 80 women to study what is going on there.

She said this month Antarctica was 18.3C and that is the hottest it has ever been.

It has got so hot that the king penguins have had to move further south to have their eggs.

Dr Wade did an interesting experiment for the whole class. It showed that if you pour water on stone it will run off, but if you pour water into a plant, some of it stays in the plant and the rest comes out slowly.

This was to show that plants are important to help water go back down into the ground, where it can be stored.

She said we are lucky because Scotland has so much water, but in other countries they rely on water that is stored in the ground.