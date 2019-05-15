Dr Hook forced to cancel Dundee gig after lead singer falls ill

Soft rock legends Dr Hook have cancelled a gig planned for Dundee after the group’s lead singer fell ill.

The Dr Hook 50th Anniversary World Tour 2019-20 was set to roll into the Caird Hall on Friday November 8.

The band – fronted by Dennis Locorriere – chalked up a series of top 10 hits in the 1970s, including When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman and Sexy Eyes.

Fans were disappointed to learn the Dundee show has been called off after Locorriere had a minor procedure on his prostate, which led to kidney issues. A statement issued on the group’s website said the condition was not life-threatening, but his doctors had urged him to rest.

As a result the band have cancelled all of their forthcoming dates worldwide for the rest of 2019 and for the first six months of 2020.

Fan Shelagh Wilson, who had bought tickets for the Dundee show, said: “I was looking forward to it but someone’s health has to come first.”

The band have been out on the road for two years with a tour that has sold out in multiple venues.

Dr Hook were formed in 1968 but the line-up’s original run ended in 1985. Locorriere retained the rights to the band name and has toured extensively with newer members, while keeping the classic sound. It is hoped the group will be able to return to touring as soon as he is well.

A spokesman for the Caird Hall said ticket refunds would be available from the point of purchase.