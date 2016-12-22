Dozens of council tenants who racked up thousands of pounds in rent arrears have been evicted from their homes.

Since last Christmas, 45 people have been thrown out of their houses after falling into debt with the local authority.

All of them had arrears of at least £1,000 — but some owed almost £5,000.

Several of those who lost their homes were young — one 18-year-old woman who owed the council £1,645.30 was evicted, although later rehomed.

A man aged 21 owed nearly £3,500 and was evicted earlier this year, while a 21-year-old woman who was £2,300 in arrears also lost her home.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man was the only person in the city in the last year to be evicted from a council tenancy for bad behaviour.

The pensioner was thrown out because of “convictions against members of, or visitors to, the household relating to theft from neighbouring households and anti-social behaviour”.

Councillor John Alexander (pictured), convener of neighbourhood services — which includes housing — told the Tele: “We never want to evict anyone and when we take this action it is generally because we have exhausted all other avenues.

“This is the last resort and I think the fact that we have reduced the number of evictions this year shows that.

“We provide a huge array of services to help tenants sustain their tenancies, whatever the background or age of the person. We can offer housing support, financial advice and assistance, and help with fuel poverty and budgeting.

“But, ultimately, if tenants refuse our attempts to help and are unwilling to engage, then it’s very difficult to bring some situations to a positive conclusion.

“Evictions take a lengthy period of time and we do try to work with tenants before it gets to this stage.

“Not only is eviction detrimental to the tenants, it also creates additional expenses to the council in court fees and properties go uninhabited for periods of time, so it is not financially beneficial for us in any way.

“In some instances, we take action against tenants in relation to anti-social behaviour. This is entirely appropriate and we will not tolerate behaviour which puts other tenants and residents in fear or alarm. It is entirely right to take this type of action in circumstances of criminality or intimidation.”