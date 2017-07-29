Residents and visitors to Broughty Ferry have been warned to expect disruption as 65 parking spaces will be lost during three months of work.

The spaces in the Queen Street car park will be closed while alterations are taking place to the platform at the railway station.

It will mean a large part of the Ferry’s biggest car park is unusable for people visiting local businesses or using the station.

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, said: “I have been advised that the much-needed renovations are to take place soon at Broughty Ferry rail station to enable new rolling stock to be deployed on the main east coast line.

“However, to enable these works to be carried out, the contractors will have to use a significant portion of the Queen Street car park to serve as a works compound for approximately three months, finishing in October.

“Obviously the closure of any car parking spaces in a town the size of Broughty Ferry is concerning.

“The improvements at the station are welcome but I have real concerns about the temporary loss of around 65 car parking spaces, so will be keeping a very close eye on the situation and hope that any opportunity to return any of these spaces to normal service sooner is taken.”

Sandro Palladini, managing partner of Eduardo Alessandro Studios and the deputy chairman of Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association — said any loss of parking was a concern.

He said: “We are completely aware of the need for upgrading the railway station and are supportive of this.

“It’s recognised this is essential to make the platform easier to use.

“As a result there will be a short-term inconvenience at the Queen Street car park and we have recognised this is a price we will have to pay.”

Mike Galloway, the council’s director of city development, told Mr Duncan that the work would be “disruptive” but added: “However, on balance the long-awaited platform improvements to Broughty Ferry station are very much welcomed. The contractor has assured us that the compound size has been minimised.”