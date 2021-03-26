Dozens self-isolating after Covid-19 outbreak at a Perth high school

More than 80 staff and pupils are isolating after a coronavirus outbreak at a Perth school.

Health chiefs have recorded more than 10 positive cases at St John’s RC Academy.

Perth and Kinross Council have confirmed 25 pupils and three staff have been told to stay home after a small number of infections were detected at the city’s Oakbank Primary.

And 25 pupils are self-isolating after several cases were found amongst staff and children in Goodlyburn Primary.

An exact number has not been given but it is fewer than six.

Elsewhere, St Stephen’s RC Primary – part of the Blairgowrie Community Campus – has 20 pupils and four staff self-isolating.

Other schools affected include Blairgowrie High and Our Lady’s Primary School.

An earlier outbreak at Milnathort Primary School, which forced nearly 70 staff and pupils into isolation last week, appears to have been brought under control. Figures released by the council on Friday showed there are now no pupils self-isolating at Milnathort and only a small number – fewer than three – staff.

There have also been a small number of infections recorded at the City of Perth Early Childhood Centre (nursery) and Muirton Community Nursery.

In the last seven days, there has been an overall drop in the number of pupils affected by coronavirus at schools across Perth and Kinross.

There are currently 193 staff and pupils either infected or self-isolating, compared to 213 last week.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman said: “We take the safety of our children and young people extremely seriously and have robust risk assessments in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

“We have an established process in place to deal with any cases of Covid-19 identified amongst pupils and staff in our schools in line with national and local health guidance.

“Whenever there is a confirmed case, pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts are asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure. Pupils are supported to learn at home until they can return to school.

“For clarity regarding the figures, there would be no requirement for other pupils and/or staff to self-isolate where no close contacts of confirmed cases have been identified.”