Dozens of volunteers join forces to take part in Angus beach clean

Dozens of volunteers helped to ensure Barry Buddon beach was looking spick and span after a clean-up at the weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Monifieth and District, the event was attended by representatives from Monifieth Eco Force, Broughty Ferry Rotary Club, Landmarc, and McDonald’s.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

More than 30 volunteers started the mass clean-up of the beauty spot on Sunday morning. The group spent several hours on site, helping to collect piles of rubbish.

Items including plastic fish boxes, oil drums and a wheelie bin from Perth and Kinross were among the items that were uplifted.

The Rotary Club of Monifieth and District expressed thanks to Dundee Airport for supplying a tractor. The volunteers included an eager group of youngsters armed with litter pickers.