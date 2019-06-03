Dozens of trade unionists will ‘defend Dundee’ from council cuts by taking to streets

Dozens of trade union activists are taking to the streets this weekend in support of its strike ballot as they look to “defend Dundee” from council cuts.

Members of the GMB are to target the ward of city council leader John Alexander and Lord Provost Ian Borthwick during their efforts.

GMB Scotland organiser, Dundee-based Helen Meldrum (pictured) said dozens of members were expected to canvass and drop off leaflets in the Strathmartine ward today.

A three-week strike ballot against a cuts imposition got under way in the city on May 20.

The union is balloting its members in home care, parks and environment, education, bereavement and leisure and culture services until Monday June 10, in a response to the council’s decision to impose its managing workforce change policy.

She said: “Left unchallenged, the policy will affect every member of staff in Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture resulting in a removal of a commitment to no compulsory redundancies, a two-year cap to the flexible retirement scheme and a reduction in the cash conservation scheme from three years to one year.

“We are asking residents to support the workers and to contact their councillors.

“The leader of the council and the lord provost have it in their gift to help reverse this decision, and we are appealing to them to show real leadership to let the workers know they will work in their interests, as well as in the interests of Dundonians who rely on the services our members deliver.”

Council leader John Alexander said: “The policy on redundancy hasn’t changed. The early retirement scheme is voluntary and providing a higher level of pay for 12 months after someone has been moved to a lower paid position is commonplace.

“The public understands the difficulties facing councils and I’m sure will appreciate the fact there have been no compulsory redundancies and we don’t plan to make any.”