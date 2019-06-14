Dozens of police officers swooped on Menzieshill address following reports of break-in

Dozens of police officers swooped on Menzieshill last night following reports of a break-in at an address before a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for another matter.

As many as five police vehicles were spotted in Dee Gardens shortly before 11pm. One eyewitness said she had clocked police dogs combing the area before a man was led away into a police vehicle.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the alarm had been raised at around 10.25pm in “good intent” before the suspect was detained in relation to a separate incident.

The eyewitness added: “When the police first arrived I heard the dogs barking and there was just one police jeep and the dogs were focussed around this one close.

“It isn’t a surprise to see the police here by any means but within minutes we had 5 cars and a police van, then I saw one guy being led away.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland attended in Dee Gardens about 10:45pm yesterday in response to reports of an ongoing housebreaking.

“On police arrival this was found to have been a false alarm with good intent, however a man was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.”