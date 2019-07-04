Dozens of police descend on Dundee street after house party rammy

Dozens of police were called to a house party in Kirkton following a rammy in the street.

One neighbour on Forres Avenue said numerous young people were involved and a food waste bin had been used as a weapon before police arrived.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested following the disturbance shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

The resident, who declined to be named, said more police arrived after a scuffle had seen a female officer knocked over.

He believes the owner of the house where the party was being held was on holiday.

The witness said: “I was awoken by swearing in the street. It was best described as ‘handbags’.

“There were about five or six boys and girls in their teens involved.

“Some damage had been caused to a vehicle in the driveway while it was going on.

“As it escalated, a topless man covered in blood could be seen.

“I think he’d fallen during the scuffle.

“This street is normally very quiet. Prior to this kicking off there had been no loud music to suggest it was a party.

“Two officers arrived at first to defuse the situation and a female officer was knocked over.

“I think that sparked the arrival of more police.”

Images show seven police vehicles in the street while a group of officers are standing outside an address.

The witness added: “It maybe was a bit of overkill having so many police.

“Given what happened in Tayport with the officer being attacked I understand why more were called.”

He added: “Suffice to say when this was going on there was a wee bit of curtain twitching in the street.

“No doubt residents lost a few hours kip prior to work today.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with a number of offences following a disturbance in Forres Avenue, Dundee, in the early hours of this morning.

“He has been detained in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.”