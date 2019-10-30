Police attend Dundee property after warrant executed

Police were in attendance near the Law after a warrant was executed at a flat.

A motorist said he saw as many as seven police officers in attendance on Lawton Terrace on Monday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a warrant had been executed but said she could not give any further details.

The motorist, who declined to be named, said officers were asking people if they had seen a man who is understood to live in the block.

He added: “The incident was certainly ongoing when I came into the street.

“A neighbour told me there had been police in the street to the run-up to the incident.”

The police spokeswoman added: “A warrant was executed.”