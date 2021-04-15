Dozens of officers attend Hilltown property during major operation

Dozens of police officers are in attendance at a Hilltown property as part of a major operation.

Officers have been at a block of flats near to the junction with Rosebank Street throughout the day.

Witnesses have described seeing a “large police presence” as well as officers in forensic suits placing items into a nearby skip.

One resident said: “Although not unusual to see police on the Hilltown I did become more concerned as the day went on by the volume of officers.

“There are three police vehicles here currently, there is a mixture of plain clothed and uniformed officers coming in and out of a block.

“There have been some officers in white forensic suits placing items into a nearby skip.

“They’ve made several trips in the last 20-minutes with bin bags of stuff.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.