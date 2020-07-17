Dozens of mourners line the streets of Dundee in fairy princess send-off for seven-year-old Freya Skene

As balloons were released on Friday morning, creating a colourful spectacle in the sky, it proved to be a fitting tribute to “little angel” Freya Skene.

Dozens of mourners lined the streets on Friday to say their final farewells to the seven-year-old, who tragically died in an accident earlier this month.

Friends, family, neighbours, schoolmates and strangers, held a respectful round of applause as the funeral procession passed through.

A horse drawn carriage carrying Freya’s tiny pink coffin made its way from James Ashton funeral directors on Cardean Street and was led through the streets by a police escort.

Freya’s mum, Brooke Reid, had dressed in her daughter’s favourite – a fairy costume complete with beautifully coloured wings.

She wasn’t alone, with many others who had gathered wearing similar outfits in tribute to Brooke’s “baby girl”.

The procession passed Freya’s school, Clepington Primary, where the carriage briefly stopped to allow those gathered say goodbye.

After a few moments, a family member asked everyone to release their balloons, which had been passed out before the arrival of Freya and her family, and the sky was a mass of colour as they floated off.