Dozens of illegal house parties broken up by police in Dundee

Police have been forced to break up dozens of illegal house parties in Dundee in the past two months.

New figures show Police Scotland were called out to 66 illegal house parties in the city between August 28 – when police were granted new powers – and October 14.

This is the second highest rate of illegal gatherings in Scotland after north-west Glasgow.

Police Scotland also says Tayside has one of the highest spikes in police call outs to illegal house parties.

Residents are now being reminded not to mix households ahead of Dundee potentially being placed into a level three lockdown from Monday.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “Despite overwhelming levels of cooperation and support from communities across Scotland, a small minority of people continue to host or participate in house parties and gatherings.

© SYSTEM

“These are not confined to certain age groups and people should not be in any doubt that house gatherings allow coronavirus to spread.

“Where we encounter wilful, repeated, persistent or flagrant breaches we will, as the public would expect and support, act decisively to enforce the law.

“The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Recent figures highlighted public confidence in Police Scotland has risen by around 20% because of the way our officers and staff have carried out their duties with common sense and courtesy during the pandemic.

“Assaults on police officers and staff carrying out their duties during this challenging time are disgraceful and will not be tolerated as we remain committed to improving and ensuring their safety.”

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, said: “Where we find ourselves at the moment is not easy for anyone, we face an unprecedented challenge in responding to this global pandemic and need to pull together, more than ever, to suppress the virus.

© Andrew Cawley

“The huge effort being made by the vast majority of Dundonians in supporting efforts to minimise the risks we are facing has been incredible, and I would plead to those not taking the threat seriously enough to think of the harm they may put themselves, their friends, family and community in.

“Infections have been rising alarmingly in Dundee and if we don’t all pull together we may see further restrictions being put in place as early as next week to combat rising levels of infection.”

Joe Fitzpatrick, MSP for Dundee City West, said: “These are exceptionally difficult times for everyone.

“It is fully understandable that people want to socialise with their friends and family.

© Kris Miller

“However, we know that transmission of the virus is far greater indoors.

“Therefore, these house parties – which are illegal – pose extreme danger to people’s health and put lives in danger.

“Recent Covid infection rates for Dundee are extremely worrying.

“House parties risk undermining the efforts of the vast majority of people who are complying with the rules.

“I would urge everyone to be extra vigilant in the coming weeks and months as we enter winter.

“The message is clear – do not host or attend house parties.

“Do not meet people from any other households in your home or another person’s home socially, unless they are in your extended household.

“You can meet people outside, in your garden or a public space, in groups of up to six people from no more than two households.”