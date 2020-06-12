Dozens of Tayside homes without electricity due to overnight power cuts

Dozens of homes in Tayside were left without electricity through the night due to major power cuts.

This morning around 90 households in Kirriemuir remain without power while engineers attempt to restore supplies.

The affected households are in the Forfar Road area of the Angus town.

A spokeswoman for Scottish and Southern Electricty Networks (SSEN) confirmed that a cable fault had been detected and everything was being done to restore electricity to affected households.

“We would like to apologise to our customers who have been affected this morning’s power cut. Our engineers are working hard to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” she said.

Some residents said they had been without power since shortly after 3am.

Power had been restored temporarily but went off again shortly after and is not expected back on until at least lunchtime.

Meanwhile, Dundee areas affected last night have had their power restored.

One resident in Kirriemuir’s Forfar Road said:”I first realised there was no power at around 3am

“By 6am it still wasn’t back on so I contacted SSE. Engineers arrived before 7.30am to try to sort the issue.

“They arrived at the house and explained that they would get to work to try restore power.

“The next thing I knew was they were digging up the road. Hopefully it wont be too long before it goes back on again.”