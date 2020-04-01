Dozens of Dundee workers still not able to work from home during coronavirus crisis

A Dundee call centre worker has claimed there are still around 100 people working in their office, despite government guidance for as many people as possible to work from home during the coronavirus crisis.

A member of staff at the Tesco call centre on the Kingsway says dozens of workers are still in the office, and adds there are not enough laptops for everyone to work from home.

The worker, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m a worker there at the moment and myself and the 100-odd staff left in the building are not doing essential work that can’t be done from home.

“Tesco has told us it has ran out of laptops to enable us to work from home, so we must continue to come to the centre or go home unpaid.

“We have not been given any timescales as to when these will be ready, and some staff have been told by managers that, as they are not vulnerable, they might not even get the home working option.

“No one is doing anything in the building that cannot be done from home.

“They don’t have laptops to give us, but they are however delivering laptops to people who are safely home isolating, leaving the rest of the staff at risk in the building.

“All of the higher-up management are working safely from home and most of the team leaders are at home.

“There are people in the building who don’t even deal with the grocery deliveries who are being told they are key workers and must remain.”

However, a spokesperson from Tesco told the Tele the company has ordered hundreds of laptops to help people start working from home.

They added all colleagues are due to receive an addition 10% pay increase for their effort during the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority.

“Our customer engagement centre remains open for essential work that cannot be completed elsewhere.

“Wherever possible, colleagues are working from home and some will also help out in stores too.”