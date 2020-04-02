Dozens of DIY store employees don’t want to go to work over fears of catching Covid-19

Employees working for two of Tayside and Angus’ biggest homeware stores claim bosses are putting ‘their lives at risk’ to sell door bells and paint to DIY enthusiasts.

Staff at B&Q and Screwfix say they have pleaded with bosses to let them stay home because they are “scared” to come into work to serve the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stores have remained open due to the service they provide to tradesmen, which has been deemed “essential” by bosses, however workers claim they are predominantly dealing with DIY enthusiasts buying new doors bells and decking stain.

Kingfisher – which owns both the DIY giants – has stressed branches, including Dundee and Arbroath, are offering “contact-free click and collect and drive through (for B&Q) services at stores”.

But the anonymous staff said customers are still entering the premises to collect items, with one customer even admitting his family were in “self-isolation” as he collected materials.

One man, who works for Screwfix, added: “They are saying we are essential workers. At this stage we are catering for DIY sales.

“There are no tradesman, no plumbers, no electricians – the staff have questioned this but all they get told is we are an essential business.

“Not one single trade customer plumber or electrician has come in to collect as they have no work because people are isolating and don’t want tradesmen in their houses.

“During recent trading days we’ve essentially seen people collecting doorbells, paint, batteries and door handles.

“Given the current climate I don’t see why staff are being forced to put their lives at risk for items such as this.”

A spokeswoman for Kingfisher added: “The Scottish Government has classified our stores as essential retail, as they fall within the ‘home and hardware shops’ category.

“Both our B&Q and Screwfix stores are offering contact-free click and collect and drive-thru (for B&Q) services at our stores, with a more limited range available via these services to ensure that what customers are buying is essential.

“We urge customers to follow all the government’s social distancing guidelines and to shop responsibly for essential needs only. The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our top priority.”

