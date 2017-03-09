The first International Women’s Day vigil was held in Dundee.

The City Square event, organised by the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC), saw dozens of women joined by men, trade unions, universities and women’s organisations.

Masks from the ‘I wear the mask for you’ exhibition were also worn, aiming to highlight the stigma of women involved in prostitution.

Sinead Daly, manager of WRASAC, said: “We have been inspired by the bold, vibrant and huge movements of men and women to challenge misogyny, racism and sexism. We were proud to hold our first International Women’s Day protest.”

Jim McFarlane of Unison said: “The issues raised are workplace and trade union issues we campaign on.”