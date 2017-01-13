Dozens of police swooped on a busy Dundee restaurant — before a man was led away by officers.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence at Kingsway Farm between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, while several families ate in the restaurant on King’s Cross Road.

Police today said they had attended to arrest a man on a warrant.

It’s understood the warrant was linked to a court case.

Maggie Reilly, manager at the restaurant, told the Tele she had been made aware of the incident just before 6pm.

She said: “I was upstairs at the time when a staff member came to tell me police had come into the restaurant and took a man away.

“We didn’t call the police and there had been no trouble in the restaurant.

“I personally didn’t see anything as it all seemed to be over pretty quickly.”

A staff member added that he had seen police going into the restaurant, with officers appearing to arrest a man before taking him outside to a waiting police car.

Two different onlookers reported seeing dozens of officers at the scene.

One woman said: “It looked like there could have been up to 60 police officers outside the Kingsway Farm restaurant when I passed between 5pm and 6pm.

“I couldn’t see what was happening but there was obviously something going on.”

Another witness told the Tele that when she drove past at around 5.40pm she was surprised to see “loads” of police in the area.

She added: “There were several police officers walking across the road to the restaurant.

“I also saw about four police vehicles parked in the car park of the restaurant.

“It looked like there was definitely something going on but I couldn’t tell what it was.

“There was enough of a police presence to make me pay attention anyway and wonder what was happening.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old man was arrested on an apprehension warrant.”

An apprehension warrant can be granted in a variety of circumstances — including when someone has failed to appear in court, or has breached community service or other court orders.