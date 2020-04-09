Doyouthinkshesaurus? Angus woman dons dino-costume to cheer up shoppers

Shoppers at Tesco were left laughing and scratching their heads after a purple dinosaur was spotted filling up its bags.

Debbie Rafferty, a security consultant and counter-terrorism student from Montrose, has been lifting the spirits of everyone during lockdown by dressing up in silly costumes to do her shopping.

She said: “There’s enough darkness going on in the world so I decided to just make people laugh.

“As long as it makes people laugh. That’s what it’s about, just having a bit of a laugh.”

Debz, 54, visited her local Tesco dressed as a T-Rex the day lockdown began, and since then she has also visited the supermarket dressed as a hippo in a pink tutu.

She plans to continue dressing up for as long as the lockdown continues.

Its all hipponing at Tesco in montrose today 🦛 Posted by Màiri Leith-McGaw on Friday, 3 April 2020

The mum-of-two said: “We already had the first costume, and the second one I bought on Amazon.

“We talked about getting a poop emoji suit as well, and running out of the shops carrying a bunch of toilet paper.”

Debz clams that the plan originally started as a way to cheer up those working at Tesco but decided to continue after clips of her gained attention online.

The security consultant, who is also an expert in karate, explained the stunt is not out of the ordinary for her.

She said: “I’m a bit of an extrovert, if you couldn’t tell.

“My daughter is 24 and I’ve been doing stuff like this for 24 years now, so she’s pretty used to it.

“When we first found the costumes, me and my son were chasing each other around the garden in them.

Debz added: “I try to look at life on the bright side.

“I was talking to my friends recently and they were saying that there should be a day where everyone goes to the shops in fancy dress.

Just a normal day shopping at Tesco nothing exciting ever happens in MontroseJust a Coronavirusrex doing her shopping Posted by Màiri Leith-McGaw on Monday, 30 March 2020

“I’m not encouraging anyone to go out if they don’t need to just for the hell of it but, if you do need to get out, why not have a laugh?

“We can sit down and complain or we can say ‘wouldn’t it be funny if we went out all dressed up?’

“If we can get away from being rude and abusive to the people working in these shops and have a laugh, then that’s great.”

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️