William and Kate brave downpour to rekindle fond memories in St Andrews

Heavy rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they took a trip down memory lane, revisiting St Andrews University 20 years after they first met as students.

The couple rekindled fond memories as they stopped off at their alma mater as part of a week-long tour of Scotland.

They have toured the country meeting those who have gone above and beyond to support their communities during the pandemic.

Earlier in the day the couple had been been given a taste of the thrills of land surfing on West Sands before heading to the university.

Relaxed

Relaxed and clearly enjoying their return to St Andrews – despite the downpour – the couple met some current students to learn how they have coped and supported each other during the pandemic.

Students gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple as they made their way to their first engagement, giving them a cheer and receiving a smile and a royal wave in response.

On St Salvator’s Lawn, the Duke and Duchess joined geography and art students contributing to the Can Do scheme, a joint initiative between the university and the St Andrews Students’ Association, to discuss their experiences of the pandemic.

Introduced in September 2020, Can Do sought to address the frustration and mental health challenges faced by students prevented from experiencing traditional university life, through supporting safe socialising and events.

Royal couple get creative

The Duke and Duchess showed their creative sides helping to finish painting socially-distanced hearts on the lawn, an initiative introduced by the scheme to encourage students to spend more time safely outdoors, in small groups.

The Prince even apologised to the waiting students, saying it was his fault for the decidedly wet weather.

The couple talked at length with the students keen to learn how campus life had been affected during the pandemic and how they had overcome lockdown to continue studies and maintain morale.

The couple also paid a visit to the Can Do marquee, meeting students hosting their Covid-secure extracurricular activities and society events in the space.

Can Do spirit

From Ballroom and Latin dancing to charity and wellbeing activities, the Can Do marquee has hosted a diverse range of more than 500 events since its launch, acting as a vital morale boost for students during the rigors of lockdown.

William was surprised to learn that students had continued to practise dance routines online and via Zoom, commending them on their versatility to continue doing activities despite the restrictions.

Interfaith discussion

During the visit the Royal Highnesses also took time to contribute to an interfaith discussion with students from the University’s School of Divinity, campus interfaith groups including the student-run St Andrews Coexistence Initiative and the University Chaplain.

They were also told about how the university had encouraged different faiths to come together to provide emotional support during the pandemic.

And before leaving, and as the rain came to a timely end, William and Kate had the honour of planting the first tree for the new St Andrews Forest, one of the key initiatives in the university’s action plan to become carbon neutral by 2035.

Conceived by students on the university’s Environmental Sustainability Board during the pandemic, the project will have multiple forest sites across the world, and provide new habitats for wildlife, green spaces to aid mental health and wellbeing, as well as opportunities for education and research.

Fourth-year International Relations student, Deanna Coleman, 22, said the royal couple had taken a specific interest in the project but admitted that she had been worried that the weather may have curtailed the planting.

She added: “To have them be so supportive of the initiative which will run indefinitely for many years and decades to come is fantastic, and the rain stopped just in time.

“To have them plant the first tree is also hugely symbolic and a lovely gesture.”

Boost for student morale

Professor Sally Mapstone, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said having William and Kate back at the university had provided a “tremendous boost to morale for students after a tumultuous last 12 months”.

She added: “It’s been so special to have the Duke and Duchess show such interest in the students welfare and how they have coped during the last year.

“As former students here themselves there is an added personal connection which came out in their conversations with everyone they met.”