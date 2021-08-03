News / Dundee Downfield man completes 500km cycle for Dundee mental health charity By Katy Scott August 3, 2021, 11:16 am Dundee man Jonathan Herd recently completed a 500km cycle for a local mental health charity. The Downfield resident finished the cycle in less than five days to raise money for local charity Hope Counselling. Mr Herd was able to raise £560 towards the mental health service via his GoFundMe. Hope Counselling provides subsidised counselling, with suggested payments in line with a person’s income. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe