Downfield Golf Course submit plans for driving range

Management at a city golf course have remained tight-lipped over claims of illegal tree-felling even after submitting plans for a new driving range nearby.

Officers at Scottish Forestry are continuing to probe activity at Downfield Golf Course after trees were cut down on land earmarked for a new housing development.

Earlier this year the club submitted a planning application in partnership with developer Kirkwood Homes to build 49 homes on the land beside Dalmahoy Drive.

It has been suggested by both the club and the housebuilder that the project is essential to guarantee the long-term future of the course.

However, the trees have been felled before planning permission was even approved – leading to local residents accusing developers of a “done deal”.

Scottish legislation requires that anyone looking to cut down trees needs to get a felling permission from the government, even if the plants are not protected.

A felling permission for the golf club was granted in 2013 but has since expired.

© DC Thomson

In addition, the land on which the trees have been cut down is designated as a “locally important nature conservation site” by the council.

Despite this, the local authority has insisted that the land is not bound by any protective measures.

Both Dundee City Council and Kirkwood have denied being behind the tree-felling.

And despite repeated requests for comment the club is yet to respond.

The Tele visited the club’s offices last week and were told the course manager, John Watson, was on holiday until this week.

And despite the club’s ongoing silence, a new planning application has been submitted to city planners proposing a new driving range.

Designs for the new driving range have been drawn up with the proposed housing in mind.

A 2.5m-high embankment is proposed for the furthest end of the field to protect the most vulnerable homes from wayward golf balls.