Downfield Golf Club ‘unlawfully’ cut down trees in area earmarked for housing

A city golf course has had its knuckles rapped after a government body ruled it had unlawfully cut down trees in an area earmarked for housing.

Downfield Golf Club has reportedly agreed to reseed areas of land where it felled trees along the edge of Dalmahoy Drive.

National environmental body Scottish Forestry has issued what it calls a “restock direction” – an instruction to club bosses that they replant the trees they cut down.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “The trees were cut down without permission and the golf course has agreed to replant the areas felled.”

In Scotland, formal permission needs to be sought to cut down trees from Scottish Forestry regardless of whether the trees sit on protected land, unless granted through a planning application.

The area of Downfield Golf Club in which the trees were felled is designated as a “locally important nature conservation site” on Dundee’s local development plan.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

But housebuilder Kirkwood Homes hopes to build 49 homes on the site. Its plans are yet to be scrutinised by city council officials.

It has been suggested by both the club and the housebuilder that the project is essential to guarantee the long-term future of the course.

Locals first raised concerns over the tree-felling last month, fearing disruption to local wildlife.

Resident Rosilynn Wilson said she frequently saw red squirrels and occasionally deer in the area which has now been cut back.

To date, Downfield Golf Club has failed to comment on the allegations that it cut the trees down without permission.

Despite its ongoing silence, a new planning application has been submitted to city planners proposing a new driving range, drawn up with the new housing in mind.