Dover Fueling Solutions to reopen with reduced staff after analysing Scottish Government guidelines

Bosses at the Dover Fueling Solutions Factory in Dundee have made the decision to re-open today after reviewing the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 guidelines.

It is understood that there will be around 85 staff members working in the factory, which is at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in the city, and they are going into the facility on a voluntary basis.

This is a significant reduction of the facility’s normal workforce, which employs around 850 people. It is also understood they will only be working on certain sections of the factory, including goods that have already finished and are ready for delivery.

The move comes after concerns were raised last that staff members were being asked to come into work despite the UK entering a lockdown.

Speaking last week, one woman whose family member is employed by Dover, told the Tele: “They (staff) were told that they had to report to work.

“Apparently a lot of people didn’t turn up. On their tea break they’ve been sitting apart which is good but on the factory floor they’re all working close together.”

A spokeswoman for the company said: “After careful consideration, and following in-depth discussions with authorities, Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has decided to re-open its Dundee manufacturing facility on a very limited basis and with enhanced safety measures implemented, beginning Tuesday, 31, March 2020.

“The Scottish Government has classified the transportation industry as an essential service to help individuals get where they need to be during this time of crisis, especially those involved in the delivery of essential goods and those working in the health care field.

“As such, DFS Dundee is believed to be a key component in this vital industry.

“The health and wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance, so to support these crucial efforts, DFS is staffing its return to work on a volunteer, ‘symptom free’ basis only.

“The Company understands the severity of COVID-19, as such, no employee will be expected to work if they are not comfortable in doing so.

“Additionally, DFS has put in place extra measures to ensure the safety of all staff working at its manufacturing facility, including enhanced sanitation practices, strict social distancing rules above and beyond what is recommended by the government, and visitation restrictions.”