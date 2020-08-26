Dover Fueling Solutions admit one confirmed case of Covid-19 as staff feel anxious regarding ‘more cases’

A Dundee factory worker has tested positive for Covid-19 in a case which has been linked to the Coupar Angus outbreak.

Concerned workers at Dover Fueling Solutions have contacted the Evening Telegraph in recent days after an announcement on the West Pitkerro site on Monday that a staff member had contracted coronavirus.

Bosses at the site have said they learned of the diagnosis at the weekend, but claimed the worker had been self-isolating since August 14.

It is believed he fell ill in a case which can be traced to the cluster at the 2 Sisters food processors in the Perthshire town.

Since the news emerged, fear has spread among the remaining workers that they could also be at risk of catching the virus.

Another worker said he was “afraid” there could be wider implications for the workforce at the factory.

He added: “We are aware of the one person who has been confirmed. The problem is here people work in such close contact with one another.

“The rumour mill is rife and it does make you feel anxious as there are hundreds of people working here who are then accessing public transport.

Another worker, who also wished to remain anonymous, claimed he had heard as many as three people had displayed symptoms.

He said he feared the company could be prioritising profit over staff’s health by keeping the factory open.

But Bob Macgregor of Unite the union, said he was “confident” that Dover Fuelling Solutions were taking “robust” measures to protect staff.

He added: “There has been one confirmed case at Dover that is linked to the Coupar Angus outbreak, but that person has not been on site since that outbreak was confirmed.

“I have visited the site to view the measures that have been put in place to prevent any spread of the virus should it enter the plant and I am confident that the measures are robust

“Should anyone working at the plant have concerns over the measures that are in place they can contact Unite on 01382227369 and we will raise those concerns with management.”

Dover insisted it had taken all proper precautions and had even invested in a deep-cleaning robot to reinforce hygiene at the site.

A spokeswoman said: “We are constantly assessing the evolving Covid-19 situation and reacting accordingly to provide enhanced sanitation practices, as well as continuing to implement one-way employee foot traffic systems and strict social distancing rules above and beyond what is recommended by the Scottish government.

“We are committed as a company to adhering to these safety measures to best protect our workforce.”