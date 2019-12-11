Douglas woman’s 100th birthday celebrations go down a treat

Nancy Davidson is still a dancing queen – even though she is an incredible 100 years old.

Last week we shared the amazing story of Nancy as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

She joined family and friends at Douglas Community Centre on Monday on her birthday afternoon as the over-50s tea dance group threw her an extra special party.

A keen dancer all her life, Nancy still attends the tea dance as often as she can.

Centre administrator Caroline Dashwood said it had been a great celebration.

“Nancy really enjoyed the party and was so chuffed when Santa arrived for a surprise visit,” she added.

“The 50-plus group has been going for about the same time the centre has been open, which is 51 years.

“It gives people the opportunity to socialise while having a dance and cup of tea.

“The ladies, along with centre staff, did a great job in organising the party for Nancy.”