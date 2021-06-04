Douglas Ross tests negative for coronavirus after close contact Holyrood scare

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has tested negative for covid-19 after being in close contact with a UK Government minister who caught the virus.

Mr Ross, an MSP and MP based in Moray, was alerted to the potential link after spending time in Peterhead with Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, a minister in the Scotland Office.

A Scottish Tory spokesman confirmed on Friday: “Douglas Ross has tested negative for Covid, as have all Scottish Conservative MSPs and staff who took a test as a precaution.

“Douglas will continue to voluntarily self-isolate as a precaution until Thursday, 10 June.”

Mr Duguid, who is said to be feeling fine, took his test as a precaution after recent cases at his children’s school. He had been on business in the north-east town and in London in recent days.

He has previously promoted the vaccine and posted a message on social media when got his first dose in Macduff.

Delighted to join over 30m people across 🇬🇧 who have received their first #COVID19 jab.

As I was reminded today by the excellent staff operating the vaccine centre in #Macduff:

• vaccine takes 2 – 3 weeks to take effect

• MUST still follow social distancing and hygiene rules pic.twitter.com/UcYwr1eMpf — David Duguid MP (@david_duguid) March 30, 2021

A number of other MSPs and staff were advised to take tests after Mr Duguid’s result while Holyrood officials were telling some people to go home as a precaution on Wednesday June 2.

Earlier that day, Mr Ross was told by text message he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive.

Mr Ross, whose wife is pregnant, decided to self-isolate at the Edinburgh hotel he has been staying in while a test was arranged. The hotel was made aware.

Five members of staff and four MSPs took Covid tests as a precaution. A further two MSPs from another party were advised to take a test as a precaution.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Scottish Parliament confirmed staff had been sent home.

Officials had been given a list of potential close contacts from this week.

Holyrood deputy chief executive Michelle Hegarty confirmed Mr Ross had not yet been contacted by Test and Protect and parliament wanted to be “proactive”.