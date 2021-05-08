Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is now both MP and regional list MSP after results for the eight Highlands and Islands constituencies were confirmed.

The Highlands and Islands were the first in Scotland to declare their list results on Saturday.

Under the complex D’Hondt formula, Mr Ross is joined by fellow Scottish Conservatives Edward Mountain, Donald Cameron and Jamie Halcro Johnston, all incumbent MSPs.

The remaining three list seats went to Rhoda Grant (Scottish Labour), Ariane Burgess (Scottish Greens) and SNP Inverness Central councillor Emma Roddick.

‘Our best ever’

Mr Ross said: “Today is the best ever result for the Scottish Conservatives in this region.

“I was elected as an MSP five years ago with two other colleagues and at that time.

“That was out best ever result and five years on I am joined by three colleagues.

“This region is so important to me.

“I have lived here my entire life and I’m delighted to be returned again to represent this diverse and wonderful part of Scotland.

“Forty-four per cent of the landmass of Scotland, a huge number of different islands and communities all seeking something different from their elected politicians.

“We’ve had six weeks of extremely competitive and at times divisive debate.

“But I believe now that people are looking for their MSPs to work together, to show the same unity that people across the country have shown in coming through the worst of this pandemic so far, and look towards our recovery as a country.

“Democracy has won because the turnout for this Scottish parliament election is the highest ever.

'Colin, you can make me whole again.' Anas Sarwar displayed his dancing skills to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk on Saturday. And now Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has shown off his moves – inspired by Atomic Kitten – to STV political editor Colin Mackay. pic.twitter.com/4VC0RwrPOH — STV News (@STVNews) April 26, 2021

“And whatever people’s individual choices, the fact that so many came out and did their democratic duty to vote in this election is encouraging and something we can all welcome.”

Mr Ross said he would not stand down as an MP.

He added: “It’s been done before and it is advantageous to have a presence in Westminster and Holyrood.”