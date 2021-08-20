Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservative leader denies ‘anti-families’ tweet was homophobic

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has denied his use of the term “anti-families” was homophobic in his criticism of the SNP and Green government coalition.

Mr Ross tweeted on Friday claiming the two parties coming into partnership in Holyrood would be “anti-business, anti-families, anti-drivers, anti-oil and gas”.

The term “anti-family”, or the suggestion of a “corruption of family values” is a trope used by anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual and Transgender (LGBT) promoters, including in Russia — where strict laws preventing the “promotion of ‘non-traditional sexual relations’” exist.

Scotland will suffer from this nationalist coalition of chaos. The SNP-Green government will be anti-jobs, anti-business, anti-families, anti-drivers, anti-oil and gas. Nicola Sturgeon failed to win a majority, so she needs a hand to ramp up the division and push for indyref2. — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) August 20, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ross said: “Scotland will suffer from this nationalist coalition of chaos.

“The SNP-Green movement will be anti-jobs, anti-business, anti-families, anti-drivers, anti-oil and gas.

“Nicola Sturgeon failed to win a majority, so she needs a hand to ramp up the division and push for Indyref 2.”

Following the tweet, a spokesperson for Mr Ross said it was “100% wrong to suggest this comment was about LGBT families” and said the Tweet was in “no-way” critical of LGBT people.

‘Well-known dog whistle’

His comments were heavily criticised following their publication.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It’s for Douglas Ross to explain what Douglas Ross meant.

“I’m not making any inference there, but that phrase ‘anti-family’ is a well known dog whistle for people who want to criticise gay rights.

“To a lesser extent, people who want to take a dig at women who don’t have children. It’s pretty nasty. If Douglas Ross didn’t mean that then I hope he takes the opportunity to say that and clarify it and explain what he did mean.

“I can’t think of the rational explanation for that rather unpleasant phrase.”

‘Explanation owed’

SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, Karen Adam, responded to Mr Ross: “Anti-families? What on earth does that mean?

Anti-families?

What on earth does that mean?

Please break that down for everyone so we know exactly what you are meaning. Does it mean any family that doesn’t fit a narrative you feel fits your opinion? Are you saying I haven’t had a real family? My family isn’t a real one? https://t.co/cJunhxegPz — Karen Adam MSP (@KarenAdamMSP) August 20, 2021

“Please break that down for everyone so we know exactly what you are meaning. Does it mean any family that doesn’t fit a narrative you feel fits your opinion? Are you saying I haven’t had a real family? My family isn’t a real one?”

She added: “I am calling on Douglas Ross to clarify exactly what he meant by his ‘anti-families’ comment.

“As the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, he owes the Scottish people an explanation on what his definition of ‘anti-family’ is because terms like that are usually used as a homophobic dog whistles.

“Families come in all different demographics and sizes and his trope is not fit for Scottish politics in the 21st century.

“I certainly wish I had more understanding from society when I was raised in a same sex home, my family was never the issue, external judgement and hostility was, and we need more inclusion for those that are being raised in situations that were similar to my own.

“As the Conservatives make devastating cuts to universal credit when families need it most, the SNP are working to double the Scottish child payment which may protect some families from the worst of Tory cuts.

“While Douglas Ross supports policies that are devastating families, such as the rape clause and cuts to universal credit, the SNP are committed to supporting all families. Our record in government is unmatched across the UK.

“We have delivered 600 hours of free childcare and are expanding that to 1,140 hours, the baby box, over 96,000 affordable homes, the fairest income tax system in the UK, free bus travel for over 60s, disabled people and under 19s which is also being extended to all under 22s, the Scottish child payment, free school meals for all P1-P3 pupils, the school clothing grant, free prescriptions, bedroom tax mitigation, free sanitary products, free tuition, and more.

“Tell me again, what is it the Conservatives are doing for families in Scotland?”

‘Nothing critical of LGBT people’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said: “It is 100% wrong to suggest this comment was about LGBT families. Nothing whatsoever in this tweet is critical of LGBT people.

“This comment was solely about the SNP-Green coalition hammering hardworking families, as we have said repeatedly since news of a nationalist deal broke.

“By ‘anti-families’, we mean exactly that – the SNP-Green Government will be harmful to families of all kinds across Scotland, regardless of the sex, gender or background of those families.”