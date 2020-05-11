Douglas man brightening up community with Oor Wullie mural

A Dundee “Handy” man is brightening up his community by painting Oor Wullie characters on his fence.

Jackie Handy, who lives in the Douglas area of the city, started the project a week ago – and has joked that he will now need to build a longer fence to incorporate The Broons as well.

So far he’s painted Oor Wullie along with two of his pals, Wee Eck and Fat Boab.

The 51-year-old said: “I had to paint the fence black before I started so that the white of the characters would show up.

“I’ve been doing it a couple of hours at a time and so far it’s taken around six or seven hours in total. I’ve got a couple more (Oor Wullie) characters I want to do, so I’ve probably got four or five hours to go.

“I’ve loved Oor Wullie and The Broons since I was a kid and I still get the annuals every year.”

He added that his new-found love of art comes after a 30-year hiatus.

“I used to do it at school,” he said.

“And then when I was 20 I won a competition at The Roseangle Galleries for painting the best view of Dundee. But that was as far as I took it.

“Being in lockdown I couldn’t go out so I thought I’d do some painting as something to do. I did Oor Wullie and my wife said I should carry on.

“My neighbours have all complimented me on it.

“I’m going to keep them after lockdown – they are here to stay. I might have to build a new, longer fence and do all The Broons characters as well.”