Doubts over chair of NHS Tayside’s uni job workload

The newly-appointed chair of NHS Tayside should step down from his role or quit his full-time job at Dundee University, it has been suggested.

Workers have privately shared concerns over Professor Nic Beech’s ability to hold down both his role as Vice-Principal and Provost at the uni and his new role as chairman of NHS Tayside.

Professor Beech was appointed chair of the health board at the end of October by Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman.

© Getty

He will receive £33,446 each year for the three-day-a-week role.

However, he is yet to give any indication of whether he will step down from his full-time duties at the university, for which he receives up to £149,999 per year.

Sources have expressed concern at Professor Beech’s ability to do both jobs, given that one of his predecessors stepped back from his university roles after being appointed to the NHS.

Professor John Connell, who was named chair of the health board in 2015, had been the vice-principal for research and the head of the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing at the University at the time of his appointment.

© DC Thomson

However, he left his education roles once his health board appointment was confirmed.

A source said: “There is definitely an issue with Nic Beech carrying on in his university role while also working as NHS chair.

“John Connell left his uni roles after starting with Tayside because it was too much to juggle.

“Officially the NHS job is only three days a week but it becomes much more than that in reality.

“He should step aside from one or the other.”

It is not known if NHS Tayside has sought assurances from Prof Beech. The health board did not respond to a request for comment.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Professor Beech was appointed as chair of NHS Tayside as the best and most able candidate for the role and on the basis of a three-day-a-week commitment.

“All appointments to health boards are regulated by the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland.”

Dundee University did not respond to a request for comment.